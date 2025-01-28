White House freezing federal grants and loans

LANSING, Mich. — The White House has ordered a freeze on all federal grants and loans, effective at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, potentially impacting trillions in government spending and halting public programs that affect millions of Americans. It also blocks the issuance of new grants.

That's according to an internal memo sent by the White House Budget Office on Monday.

The memo specifies the pause will not affect Social Security or Medicare benefits. It also won't impact assistance provided directly to individuals.

The memo says it will provide the administration time to review agency programs.

