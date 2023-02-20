Where to find a fish fry in Greater Lansing area

LANSING, Mich. — Fish fry season is upon us, so we've compiled a list of some of the best spots across the Greater Lansing area for a fish fry.

Check out the list below. If you have a spot we should add, email us at newstips@fox47news.com.

Harry's Place



404 N. Verlinden Ave., Lansing, Michigan



Eastside Fish Fry & Grill



2417 E. Kalamazoo St., Lansing, Michigan



Hard Knocks Food Truck



Roaming, Grand Ledge, Michigan

VFW Post 4090: Fish Fry Fridays



1324 E. Bridge St., Portland, Michigan

St. Johns Brewing Company



200 N. Clinton Ave., St. Johns, Michigan



Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook