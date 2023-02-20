Watch Now
Where to find a fish fry in Greater Lansing area

WXYZ
Posted at 11:38 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 11:38:52-05

LANSING, Mich. — Fish fry season is upon us, so we've compiled a list of some of the best spots across the Greater Lansing area for a fish fry.

Check out the list below. If you have a spot we should add, email us at newstips@fox47news.com.

Harry's Place

  • 404 N. Verlinden Ave., Lansing, Michigan

Eastside Fish Fry & Grill

  • 2417 E. Kalamazoo St., Lansing, Michigan

Hard Knocks Food Truck

  • Roaming, Grand Ledge, Michigan

VFW Post 4090: Fish Fry Fridays

  • 1324 E. Bridge St., Portland, Michigan

St. Johns Brewing Company

  • 200 N. Clinton Ave., St. Johns, Michigan

