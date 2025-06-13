"When is it going to happen to us": Lansing immigrants express fear amid nationwide protests over deportations

LANSING, Mich. — Nationwide protests against deportations have sparked concern among immigrant communities in Lansing, where residents say fear has become prevalent.



Protests that began in Los Angeles over deportations have now spread throughout the country.

A protest is happening Saturday at the Lansing state capitol, one of hundreds happening around the nation.

Watch the video see one Lansing resident's reaction and an MSU law professor's efforts to assist immigrants in the neighborhood.

"We turn on the TVs and say 'when is it going to happen to us,'" said Monica Haladyno, a Lansing resident who immigrated from Mexico 30 years ago.

Haladyno, who is working to start a palm oil business, told me protests in Los Angeles and across the country have ignited conversations among immigrants in her neighborhood.

"A lot of people are planning on leaving," Haladyno said. "Overall, fear is prevalent."

The concerns come as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth defended President Donald Trump's decision to send National Guard troops to Los Angeles earlier this week.

"The mission in Los Angeles... is not about lethality," Hegseth said. "It's about maintaining law and order on behalf of law enforcement agents who deserve to do their job without being attacked by mobs of people."

Michigan State University Law Professor Veronica Thronson, who directs the school's Immigration Law Clinic, says the uncertainty is causing widespread anxiety.

"People are confused because they don't know if they're going to be next," Thronson said.

The clinic is working to provide assistance to those seeking legal protection, including helping some file for asylum. Thronson says the clinic is currently handling cases for 71 different clients, including children.

Thronson's team also printed red cards in multiple languages, including French and Pashtu, explaining basic rights immigrants have in the United States. Despite these resources, Thronson advises immigrants to proceed with caution.

"It seems that right now they are picking up anybody who looks foreign, anybody they suspect to be in the United States unlawfully," Thronson said.

For Haladyno, the fear has been personal.

"I didn't want to go out. I've been afraid," Haladyno said.

Part of her fear has subsided after finally receiving her new passport after weeks of waiting. Haladyno now plans to attend Saturday's protest at the State Capitol.

"It's not okay what's going on. We as citizens we need answers and we need security," Haladyno said.

