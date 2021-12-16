What's the sound of a Lansing Christmas? Listen to Bermuda Mohawk's annual holiday album to find out

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing record label Bermuda Mohawk will release its annual holiday compilation this month, and musicians around Lansing can still submit holiday songs.

"If you are making music in the area, and you want to create a holiday song, or cover a holiday song, don't sleep on it, or just assume that Lansing is too sleepy of a town to, you know, get your art going," said Cale Sauter, the founder of the record label Bermuda Mohawk.

Sauter has been putting out records and booking shows for local bands and artists coming through town since he was 18. To make the release of his first band sound cooler, he came up with the name Bermuda Mohawk Productions.

"I drove past the exit, I think it's on 75 or 23 outside of Detroit, that is the Bermuda Mohawk Road exit," Sauter said.

Sauter has been organizing the release of an annual holiday compilation since 2006. He said, the "holiday compilation really was formed around the idea of giving local musicians a chance to collaborate and work together."

Cale Sauter Bermuda Snowhawk 2021



Sauter said it is a celebration of punk, funk, and metal, but they are not restricting any submissions. Past compilations included songs such as "Santa Quit," "All I want for Chistmas is everything you have," and "The night we drank with Mrs. Claus."

"It's not your traditional holiday music compilation, but I think it is a little more representative of Lansing and Lansing's music scene," Sauter said.

Because of the pandemic there won't be a release show this year, but the album will be available to download for free on Dec. 23. Musicians can still submit their songs.

“If you message us and just want to know how to submit a song, if you have a song, you know, there is not a lot of gatekeeping involved with this. I really like to make it something that can be as inclusive as possible," Sauter said.

One of his partners for the compilation is Tommy McCord who will be playing with his band Wild Honey Collective on Friday at Horrocks, giving people the chance to hear what a song in the Bermuda Snowhawk compilation might sound like.

