West, mid-Michigan under winter storm watch, heavy snow possible Friday

LANSING, Mich. — Parts of mid-Michigan and West Michigan are under a winter storm watch by the National Weather Service due to a potential winter storm coming Friday afternoon.

The watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through late Friday night, and it covers Eaton, Ingham and Jackson counties as well as Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties.

The National Weather Service said heavy snow is possible Friday with total accumulations of 6 inches or more predicted. Wind speeds could also be an issue with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.

"Wet, heavy snow is expected, with snowfall rates of one inch per hour possible," the watch said. "Slippery, snow-covered roads are possible, and may greatly impact the Friday afternoon and evening commute. Hazardous travel conditions may persist into Saturday."

Our Chief Meteorologist Brad Sugden has been monitoring this storm system all week, and on Wednesday, forecast about six to 11 inches of snow hitting the Greater Lansing area.

As always, we will keep you posted as more information becomes available and the storm system moves into the area.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook