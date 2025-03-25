Waverly family offers $5,000 reward as they seek answers in Lance Pollo's death

The Eaton County Sheriff's Department identified skeletal remains discovered last month belonging to 38-year old Lance Pollo

The Pollo family is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest

Video shows the family explaining how investigator's informed them of Pollo's death last week

The Eaton County Sheriff's Department is seeking information in a man's death while the victim's family is offering a reward for any answers.

On Monday, the sheriff's department announced that skeletal remains found after a structure fire last month were identified as 38-year old Lance Pollo.

Pollo's remains were discovered after a two-building was put out on the 10000 block of East Vermontville Highway in Windsor Township around 3 p.m. on February 10.

Logan Bailey, Eaton County's Communications Director, says sheriff's deputies are investigating Pollo's death as an 'apparent homicide'.

Bailey says the department is reaching out to the public for information given the circumstances of the case.

"Evidence gets tricky and it gets hard to pinpoint specifics," Bailey said. "This is a terrible circumstance. It's a terrible thing that occurred."

Steve Pollo, Lance's father, said his son worked as a bartender and several odd jobs around Lansing. Steve said it wasn't unusual for Lance to be silent for an extended period of time.

"We could go sometimes a month without hearing from him," Steve said. "Last week I was just thinking I should text him."

Investigators told the family last Wednesday that the skeletal remains were Lance's.

"We got a call from the medical examiner's office and that's when they told us that he had been shot," Steve said.

Trevor Pollo says there was no dignity in his brother's death and is hoping someone can come forward with information.

"I know there are people out there that know what happened," Trevor said. "I'm just hopeful that they have the courage to step forward and share more information."

Steve says the family is working with Crime Stoppers to offer a $5,000 reward for any information leading to any arrests."

The Pollos say they'll remember Lance as a smart, curious person who loved to cook as they wait for answers.

"He was very passionate about whatever he put his mind to," Trevor said. "We want to have justice ultimately delivered for the person who decided Lance's life was not worth preserving."

Anyone with information can call Det. Ted Johnson at 517-213-6121 or Det. Lt. Aaron Campbell at 517-543-5419.

