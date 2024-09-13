VP candidate Tim Walz stops in Lansing to campaign in swing-state Michigan

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stopped in Lansing as part of a two-day stay in mid-Michigan

The vice presidential candidate is hoping to garner more votes for the Harris-Walz ticket

Video shows Walz arriving in Lansing and reaction from voters on both sides of the aisle

The presidential race once again comes to our neighborhood as a vice presidential candidate wrapped up a two-day stay in mid-Michigan.

Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minnesota) arrived at Capital Region International Airport where he was greeted by city officials including Mayor Andy Schor.

Walz was then escorted to East Lansing where he met with Michigan State University students inside the Graduate Hotel.

A crowd gathered near the corner of Abbot Road and Albert Street where police closed off part of the road during Walz' visit.

PHOTO: SUPPORTERS OF THE HARRIS-WALZ TICKET GATHER IN EAST LANSING TO SEE MINNESOTA GOV. TIM WALZ

Joshua Carter

Supporters for Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, are optimistic this November.

"[It's a] breath of fresh air to hear about a politician who visibly gives a damn about his electorate," said East Lansing resident Ian Whipp.

MSU student Casmiera Thorman, of Waterford, got the chance to meet Walz inside the hotel.

"I'm just excited that somebody is actually running for office that cares about women's rights and education," said Thorman.

But other students like Natalie Schmidbauer, of Grand Rapids, say they're voting for Donald Trump this November.

WATCH: AHEAD OF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: WHERE DO BLACK VOTERS IN LANSING STAND?

AHEAD OF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: Where do Black voters in Lansing stand?

"I think it sucks for [Walz] to be here," said Schmidbauer. "I just think in the past four years, Harris hasn't done much."

Jake Folkerson, an MSU student from Rochester, is also voting for Trump in just under two months.

"[Trump is] going to shut the border, get our economy going. He's going to frack. Drill baby drill," said Folkerson.

While many in the crowd stood on their own side, everyone agreed that Michigan is once again a crucial state to win in November.

"It could come down to this state," said Folkerson. "It comes down to five states so it's big."

