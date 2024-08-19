Voters react ahead of Donald Trump's visit to Howell on Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump is making his first campaign stop in mid-Michigan

Trump is expected to speak about crime in his visit to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office

Video shows sheriff and voters reacting to news of Trump's planned visit

Former President Donald Trump is set to visit the crucial battleground state of Michigan for the sixth time in his campaign in an area that recently saw white supremacist demonstrations.

The former president is set to visit the City of Howell on Tuesday to give a speech about crime inside the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Michael Murphy says plans for Trump's visit came together late last week.

PHOTO: SENIOR REPORTER DANNY VALLE SPEAKS WITH LIVINGSTON COUNTY SHERIFF MICHAEL MURPHY AHEAD OF TUESDAY'S VISIT FROM FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Joshua Carter

"It was really short notice for us," Murphy said. "It's not a political rally or anything it's truly just a press conference so the former president can outline his view on crime and safety and where he plans to go should he be re-elected."

Murphy hopes Trump will talk about any changes Trump plans to take on the country's immigration laws and to slow illegal drugs coming in.

"We've been bombarded by [immigration]. It's not just local to the borders," Murphy said. "I don't know that there's any state and probably any county in the U.S. that hasn't been affected by illegal immigration."

The speech at the sheriff's office is a closed event to the press but it's not stopping voters like Dianne Carbajo from coming out to show support.

"I'm going to be there," Carbajo said. "I know that he puts an end to a lot of things as best that he can and to take care of our cities and everything so that we're safe."

Howell resident Lorna Brennan says she isn't thrilled that Trump will give his speech at a venue for law enforcement.

"I'm disappointed that our public servants at the sheriff's office [are] hosting Donald Trump, a political candidate who's been convicted of 34 felonies," Brennan said. "It's ironic that he's coming here to speak about crime."

Trump's visit comes nearly a month pro white supremacists groups marched in Howell chanting 'We love Hitler. We love Trump."

Sheriff Murphy said the white supremacists demonstrators were from outside of Howell. Murphy asks anyone that's demonstrating to respect their neighbors as city enters the national spotlight.

"We don't need a bunch of vulgar signs out there. We don't need a bunch of people making asses of themselves, frankly," Murphy said. "The people that want to come and cheer... jeer, do so but do it respectfully."

Sheriff Murphy says residents shouldn't see much of an impact to traffic.

"It will only affect the court building and the law center. Highlander Way will remain open," Murphy said. "It will just be the service drive here that's closed."

Howell will see its second high-profile visit from a current or sitting U.S. president after President Joe Biden visited an engineering facility in October 2021.

