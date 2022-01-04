Unvaccinated Blue Cross Blue Shield employees fear losing their jobs

LANSING, Mich. — Blue Cross Blue Shield employees who have been out of work for nearly a month because they are not vaccinated against COVID 19 could lose their jobs outright on Tuesday because of a vaccine mandate.

They say it's a violation of their rights.

“Its a hard time but its also a blessing to be able to trust in God and on his provision for your life and that’s the one thing. I’ve found joy in the suffering,” said one Blue Cross Blue Shield employee, who asked for anonymity in order to speak freely about the situation.

He says he’s in-between a rock and a hard place because he’s being asked to ignore his religious beliefs to get the COVID vaccine.

He has worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield for about eight years and says he has been a "company man" all that time, that’s until his religious exemption request was denied.

Now, he and some other employees are planning to take the matter to court.

“There are at least 150 of us that are taking this recourse with this attorney. He feels pretty confident that if this goes through with the termination on Wednesday, we have a good fight on our hands but he’s confident” he can get a win for us,” said a Blue Care Network employee who also asked to remain anonymous.

Blue Cross Blue Shield said they won't be able to say how many people will be terminated because of the vaccination policy until Tuesday.

A lawsuit filed in a Wayne County court seeking an injunction against the company to stop the planned terminations this week has been denied.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook