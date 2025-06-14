Undocumented woman leaves Lansing for Mexico to avoid deportation risk

LANSING, Mich. — Viviana Castelan Alamillo has left the only country she's known as home since she was three-years-old, moving to Mexico rather than risking deportation under stricter immigration enforcement.



A Lansing woman is now in Mexico after making an emotional decision to leave the U.S., a place she has called home for nearly 30 years.

Her move comes amid nationwide protests demonstrating against the Trump Administration's immigration policy.

"I'm feeling very sad because all I know is here. Like the U.S. is my home," Castelan Alamillo said.

After living in Lansing for the past 10 years without documentation that would allow her to legally remain in the U.S., Castelan Alamillo and her husband made the difficult decision to sell their first home and relocate to Mexico.

"Unfortunately a paper defines who we are and I don't have this piece of paper that allows me to be privileged enough to be able to stay here," Castelan Alamillo said.

The family's move comes amid heightened immigration enforcement following President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration. During a campaign visit to Howell last August, Trump stated his intentions clearly.

"I will shift massive portions of federal law enforcement to immigration enforcement. We're going to put a lot of immigration enforcement," Trump said.

Rather than face potential deportation, Castelan Alamillo chose to leave voluntarily, though the decision wasn't easy.

"I realize that it's something that I don't want my family to go through. It's a type of trauma that I don't want my son to go through. I know quite a few people that want to leave but can't," she said.

Castelan Alamillo acknowledges she was fortunate to have the resources to relocate, as many others in similar situations don't have that option.

"This is generational trauma that you're putting our people through," she said, becoming emotional during our conversation.

Despite the sadness of leaving her longtime home, there's some comfort in keeping her family together.

"But we got to think about our children and what their future is going to look like and we have to learn to value our families and our time," she said.

Before leaving, the Alamillo family maintained a Friday tradition of arts and crafts. On their final Friday in the U.S., they gathered with family members still in Lansing to build birdhouses together.

"We thought we were going to be living like neighbors like we had been for forever, for the rest of our lives. At least we're going to be able to do that in our birdhouses," she said.

On her birdhouse, Castelan Alamillo wrote: "I love you all."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

ARTICULO EN ESPAÑOL

LANSING, Michigan — Viviana Castelán Alamillo abandonó el único país que consideraba su hogar desde que tenía tres años, mudándose a México en lugar de arriesgarse a ser deportada debido a las estrictas medidas migratorias.

Una mujer de Lansing se encuentra ahora en México tras tomar la emotiva decisión de abandonar Estados Unidos, un lugar que ha considerado su hogar durante casi 30 años.

Su mudanza se produce en medio de protestas nacionales contra la política migratoria del gobierno de Donald Trump.

Vea el video a continuación para escuchar a Castelán Alamillo explicar por qué dejó Estados Unidos para mudarse a México.

"Me siento muy triste porque todo lo que conozco está aquí. Como si Estados Unidos fuera mi hogar", dijo Castelán Alamillo.

Después de vivir en Lansing durante los últimos 10 años sin la documentación que le permitiera permanecer legalmente en Estados Unidos, Castelán Alamillo y su esposo tomaron la difícil decisión de vender su primera casa y mudarse a México.

"Desafortunadamente, un documento define quiénes somos y no tengo este papel que me permite tener el privilegio de quedarme aquí", dijo Castelan Alamillo.

La mudanza de la familia se produce en medio de un aumento en la aplicación de las leyes migratorias tras las órdenes ejecutivas del presidente Donald Trump sobre inmigración. Durante una visita de campaña a Howell en agosto pasado, Trump expresó claramente sus intenciones.

"Destinaré gran parte de la aplicación de la ley federal a la aplicación de las leyes migratorias. Vamos a implementar mucha aplicación de las leyes migratorias", dijo Trump.

En lugar de enfrentarse a una posible deportación, Castelan Alamillo decidió irse voluntariamente, aunque la decisión no fue fácil.

"Me doy cuenta de que es algo por lo que no quiero que mi familia pase. Es un tipo de trauma por el que no quiero que pase mi hijo. Conozco a muchas personas que quieren irse, pero no pueden", dijo Castelan Alamillo.

Castelan Alamillo reconoce que tuvo la suerte de contar con los recursos para mudarse, ya que muchas otras personas en situaciones similares no tienen esa opción.

"Están sometiendo a nuestra gente a un trauma generacional", dijo, conmovida durante nuestra conversación.

A pesar de la tristeza de dejar su hogar de toda la vida, mantener a su familia unida les brinda cierto consuelo.

"Pero tenemos que pensar en nuestros hijos y en cómo será su futuro, y tenemos que aprender a valorar a nuestras familias y nuestro tiempo", dijo.

Antes de partir, la familia Alamillo mantuvo una tradición de manualidades los viernes. En su último viernes en Estados Unidos, se reunieron con familiares que aún estaban en Lansing para construir pajareras juntos.

"Pensábamos que íbamos a vivir como vecinos, como lo habíamos hecho siempre, por el resto de nuestras vidas. Al menos podremos hacerlo en nuestras pajareras", dijo.

En su pajarera, Castelan Alamillo escribió: "Los Amo."

Esta historia fue reportada al aire por un periodista y se ha adaptado a esta plataforma con la ayuda de IA. Nuestro equipo editorial verifica la imparcialidad y precisión de todos los reportajes en todas las plataformas.