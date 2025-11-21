Trump calls lawmakers' military video 'seditious,' threatens death penalty; Sen. Slotkin responds

LANSING, Mich. — President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric against Democratic lawmakers Thursday, calling a video message from Michigan U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin and other lawmakers "seditious" and "punishable by death."



Video posted Tuesday on X by Sen. Slotkin and other lawmakers drew President Trump's ire in muliple posts Thursday on Truth Social.

Slotkin and others called on members of the military and intelligence community to refuse any unlawful orders.

President Trump called the video 'seditious' and that such behavior is 'punishable by death.'

The controversy stems from a 90-second video that Slotkin and U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) along with other house representatives shared Tuesday on X, addressing members of the military and intelligence community.

In the video, the group reminded service members they can refuse illegal orders and urged them to uphold laws and the Constitution.

"You can refuse illegal orders. No one has to carry out orders that violate the law," Slotkin said in the video.

Trump shared an article about the video on Truth Social Thursday morning, writing it was "dangerous to our country" and calling it "seditious behavior from traitors." He added that "seditious behavior" is "punishable by death."

Slotkin responded hours later on social media, standing by the video and denouncing what she called threats from the president.

"Earlier today, President Trump threatened myself," Slotkin said Thursday.

"I would hope that people of all backgrounds, Democrat, Republican, Independent, would agree that threatening death for people that you disagree with is beyond the pale of who we are as Americans," Slotkin said.

The exchange comes as Trump continues efforts to deploy National Guard troops to U.S. cities despite court rulings against such actions.

In a joint statement, Slotkin and the group of Democrats said "every American must unite and condemn the president's calls for our murder and political violence." They added they "will continue to lead and will not be intimidated."

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer posted on Facebook Thursday night, saying "in America we do not target threaten our political opponents with violence."

Whitmer called for working together to "turn down the temperature and stay focused on getting things done."

A full statement from Slotkin and other Democratic lawmakers can be found below.

“We are veterans and national security professionals who love this country and swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. That oath lasts a lifetime, and we intend to keep it. No threat, intimidation, or call for violence will deter us from that sacred obligation.



“What’s most telling is that the President considers it punishable by death for us to restate the law. Our service members should know that we have their backs as they fulfill their oath to the Constitution and obligation to follow only lawful orders. It is not only the right thing to do, but also our duty.



“But this isn’t about any one of us. This isn’t about politics. This is about who we are as Americans. Every American must unite and condemn the President’s calls for our murder and political violence. This is a time for moral clarity.



“In these moments, fear is contagious, but so is courage. We will continue to lead and will not be intimidated.



“Don’t Give Up the Ship!”



-U.S. Sens. Elissa Slotkin & Mark Kelly, U.S. Reps. Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander and Chrissy Houlahan

Gov. Whitmer's statement posted on Facebook Thursday night can be found below.

Photo provided by Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Facebook page Statement by Gov. Whitmer shared on Facebook

