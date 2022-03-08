Tourism in the Greater Lansing region is back on the rise

LANSING, Mich. — As COVID case numbers continue to drop in Ingham County, tourism in the greater Lansing area has started growing again.

Last week, the Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau held its first in-person annual meeting since the start of the pandemic at NCG Cinema in Eastwood Towne Center.

"The tourism and hospitality industry, obviously for the last two years, has been decimated," President and CEO of GLCVB Julie Pingston said. "We're really now starting to see some very slow but steady growth."

The greater Lansing area's hotel occupancy rate grew from 40 percent in 2020 to 49 percent in 2021. The region's highest occupancy was in 2019 with 65 percent.

The region's hotel average daily rate also increased by $10, from about $82 per day in 2020 to $92 per day in 2021.

"Mark Twain actually said, 'Travel is fatal to bigotry, prejudice and narrow-mindedness,'" Michigan Travel Director Dave Lorenz said. "That's why travel is so important. It's of course important for our economy, but it's so important for our heart, body and soul as well. So, we want people to come to Lansing, to get back to Lansing, to travel here."

Pingston is hopeful for continued growth in 2022 with events like the Ohio State vs. Michigan State football game in October.

"We have six national-level sporting events coming to our community in the next seven weeks," Pingston said. "So, things are starting to happen, and we're looking forward to welcoming everybody back to this community."

To find the full 2021 report from the Greater Lansing Convention and Visitor's Bureau, click here.

