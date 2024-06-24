Tips to avoid a road rage experience

LANSING, Mich. — It's easy to get frustrated with all of this construction but it's important to stay safe while getting to where we need to be.

Here are some tips from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety on how to avoid a road rage experience:

Don't release your frustration in ways that can offend other drivers.

According to a survey from AAA, some of the top things that anger drivers are:

Cutting people off

Driving slowly in the left lane

Tailgating

Angry gestures



If an angry driver is targeting you, don't engage with them. Avoid eye contact and steer clear by giving them plenty of room and trying to put as much space as possible between you and them.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook