Third-party candidates could make impact in Trump-Harris bids for the White House

As the presidential election nears, third-party candidates could make a difference in whether Vice President Kamala Harris or former president Donald Trump wins in November.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. remains on ballots in Michigan and Wisconsin despite attempts to take his name off both swing states' ballots. Kennedy suspended his campaign in August and threw his support behind Trump.

Matt Grossman, political science professor at Michigan State University, says voters choosing Kennedy are more than likely protesting the other candidates.

"I don't expect a lot of people to vote for RFK Jr," Grossman said. "I think it's just a place to park your protest if you don't like your side's candidate but you can't bring yourself to support the other side's candidate."

In 2016, Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson collected 173,057 votes while Donald Trump won Michigan by 11,162 votes over his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

"There is some evidence that third-party voting did help Donald Trump win Michigan [in 2016]," Grossman said.

Another third-party candidate on the 2024 ballot is Jill Stein, who previously ran on the presidential ticket for the Green Party in 2012 and 2016.

Stein has polled well among Muslim voters in Michigan according to a survey by the Council for American Islamic Relations released in September.

Naseem Barghouti says Stein is the candidate he's come closest to supporting but is choosing to stay 'uncommitted'. Barghouti says he doesn't like Trump and Harris' support of Israel amid bombings in Gaza.

"It makes me question their humanity. It makes me question their morality as people and as leaders," Barghouti said. "We will not provide you our support."

Grossman said Arab American voters had been leaning more conservative in recent years since the pandemic and before the violence erupted in Gaza last year.

Grossman says that could possibly spell good news for the Trump Campaign.

"It was pre-Gaza. It had nothing to do with that. It was about LGBT books in schools and social conservatism in response to the pandemic," Grossman said. "I wouldn't be surprised if we see a swing toward Trump within this constituency."

