The site of Malcolm X's former grade school to get new life as multi-use development

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing officials are announcing a new multi-use development coming to the site of the former Pleasant Grove Elementary School on the city's southwest side.

Civil rights icon Malcom X once walked the halls of this long abandoned school on the corner of Holmes and Pleasant Grove. Now the site will be transformed by Lansing real estate developer Joel Ferguson.

"It’s an old building and it needs rehab. This isn’t a flat green space. This is an older building with contamination. So we are, in essence, saying if Ferguson will go in and rehab that whole corner we will work with them to reimburse some of the expenses to clean the contamination,” said Lansing Mayor, Andy Schor.

Ferguson and city leaders are announcing plans to revamp the property starting this year.

The new development is expected to carry a price tag of about $18 million dollars and will include residential units, a medical center and a bank.

“The key thing is to build buildings that people want to be around. Then you’ve got the foundation to build housing because then it’s a place where people want to move to,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson says the project will mean more tax dollars for the city and improved quality of life for residents.

“That’s the other thing that’s very important. We’re going to employ local people. We won’t be bashful about having union people working. We’ll be creating jobs so they can make money and spend it back into the community,” said Ferguson.

Schor says before the project can get off the ground, it needs the stamp of approval from City Council.

The plan will be presented to Council Monday night.

Ferguson said he’s expecting the project to take around a year to complete, providing city council approves a brownfield tax credit.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook