The Lansing Bike Co-op is giving away kids bikes on Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — Do you know a kid who needs a bike this Christmas? The Lansing Bike Co-op is giving away kid’s bikes this Saturday.

“They get a bike that has been donated, a gently used bike that has been refurbished, got new tubes, got new tires, got new brakes,” said Bob Peña, a board member of the Lansing Bike Co-op and an Ingham County commissioner.

Lansing Bike Co-op Kid's bike giveaway



Parents or kids can come to get a bike for the holidays. The Lansing Bike co-op limits the giveaway to one bike per kid and three bikes per family.

Volunteers will be on hand to adjust bicycles and helmets. All bikes have been fixed by volunteers from the community.

Sanders Aspelund, a PhD student at Michigan State University, has been coming to the Lansing Bike Co-op for about a year.

“We have been fixing lots of kids bikes recently and my bike broke. So, it’s my opportunity to get a bit of help. They are great about helping us fix our own bikes. I have learned a lot here and it’s a great resource for the community,” Aspelund said.

Peña said the organization helps people "fix their bikes and try to train people fix their bikes on their own: And simple things like changing tubes, tires, bicycle pedals, handlebars, shifters, brakes, that kind of thing."

Luisa Wiewgorra, Fox 47 News Lansing Bike Co-op

They started their annual holiday kid’s bike giveaway five years ago.

“We have been very fortunate to have received approximately 75 bikes from community members, people who have had their kids outgrow their bikes, and are giving them to the to the next generation,” Peña said.

On Saturday, they are expecting “a lot of smiles and a lot of kids, you know, we have little boy’s bikes and little girl’s bikes. And it's just a good feeling to being able to spread a little bit of joy for the season,” Peña said.

The giveaway will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the bike co-op building, 1715 E. Kalamazoo St. During the event, they will be following COVID regulations and allow one family at a time into the building.

