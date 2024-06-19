The difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion

LANSING, Mich. — This hot weather can be dangerous and it's important to stay hydrated and have a cool place to get out of the sun.

It's also important to remember the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Here are a few main differences, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

If you have heat stroke, you're more likely to have no sweating and a throbbing headache.

If you have heat exhaustion, you're more likely to faint or be dizzy and also have excessive sweating.

With heat stroke it's common to have red, hot, dry skin, and with heat exhaustion you're more likely to have cool, pale and clammy skin.

Additionally with a heat stroke you're possibly going to have that rapid, strong pulse and you could potentially lose consciousness.

With heat exhaustion, you're likely to have a rapid, weak pulse and also have muscle cramps.

If you have signs of heat exhuastion, you should find a cool place, drink water and take a cool shower or use a cold compress.

If you have signs of heat stroke, you should call 9-1-1 immediately.

