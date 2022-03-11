The ACE report: Arts, Culture, and Entertainment in mid-Michigan Mar. 15-20

(WSYM) — From Japanese drummers to the annual Greater Lansing Home Show, there is a lot happening this week in mid-Michigan this week.

Wharton Center

Event: The popular Japanese drummers who are known as DRUM TAO return to MSU's Wharton Center.

Date: Tuesday, March 15

Location: Wharton Center, East Lansing

Website: www.whartoncenter.com

Lansing Home and Garden Show Lansing Home and Garden Show

Event: Lansing Home and Garden Show

Date: Thursday, March 17 through Sunday, March 20

Location: MSU Pavilion, East Lansing

Website: LansingHomeShow.com

Michigan Gem and Mineral Show Michigan Gem and Mineral Show

Event: Michigan Gem & Mineral Show

Date: Friday, March 18

Location: American 1 Event Center, Jackson

Website: http://mgmsrockclub.com

Singers On The Grand Singers On The Grand

Event: Singers On The Grand

Date: March 19 and 20

Location: Grand Ledge Opera House, Grand Ledge

Website: singersonthegrand.com

Jackson Pottery Center Fairy Tales on Ice

Event: Fairytales on Ice

Date: Saturday, March 19

Location: Jackson Potter Center, Jackson

Website: https://www.jccmi.edu/pottercenter/

