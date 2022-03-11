The ACE report: Arts, Culture, and Entertainment in mid-Michigan Mar. 15-20

(WSYM) — From Japanese drummers to the annual Greater Lansing Home Show, there is a lot happening this week in mid-Michigan this week.
Event: The popular Japanese drummers who are known as DRUM TAO return to MSU's Wharton Center.
Date: Tuesday, March 15
Location: Wharton Center, East Lansing
Website: www.whartoncenter.com
Event: Lansing Home and Garden Show
Date: Thursday, March 17 through Sunday, March 20
Location: MSU Pavilion, East Lansing
Website: LansingHomeShow.com
Event: Michigan Gem & Mineral Show
Date: Friday, March 18
Location: American 1 Event Center, Jackson
Website: http://mgmsrockclub.com
Event: Singers On The Grand
Date: March 19 and 20
Location: Grand Ledge Opera House, Grand Ledge
Website: singersonthegrand.com
Event: Fairytales on Ice
Date: Saturday, March 19
Location: Jackson Potter Center, Jackson
Website: https://www.jccmi.edu/pottercenter/
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.