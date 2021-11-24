Thanksgiving cooking tips from Red Haven in Okemos

LANSING, Mich. — Red Haven in Okemos is providing tips and tricks on classic Thanksgiving dishes. FOX 47 spoke to Executive Chef Anthony Maiale about his favorite recipes. Below are his secrets for his cranberry-jalapeno relish, whipped potatoes, and pie crust.

Cranberry-Jalapeno Relish Recipe

Ingredients:



12 ounces fresh cranberries

½ C lime juice

1 shallot, roughly chopped

1 bunch cilantro

1-2 jalapenos, seeded (keep seeds if you want a spicier relish)

2 cloves garlic

¾ C brown sugar

Directions



Combine ingredients into a food processor and pulse to blend. Do not over pulse. You will want to keep some texture to the relish.

Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Whipped Potato Recipe

Ingredients:



6 Yukon Gold Potatoes, peeled

6 russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 2 inch pieces

1 pound butter, cubed

1 C heavy cream (may not use all)

1 C buttermilk (may not use all)

1 C sour cream

salt

Directions



Place potatoes in a 6 quart saucepan, place in sink and allow cold water to run over potatoes for 5-10 minutes. This is optional, but will help release some of the starch from the potatoes and help make sure you don't end up with a gluey mash.

Cover potatoes in pot with cool water. Move to stovetop and bring water to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, cook uncovered, until tender, approximately 15-20 minutes.

Drain potatoes and return to pan on stove. Steam potatoes approximately 1 minute on medium-high heat to remove excess moisture from potatoes.

Transfer potatoes to mixing bowl with paddle attachment, add butter, ¾ C buttermilk, ¾ C cream and sour cream, beat potatoes on medium-low speed for approximately 2 minutes. Add remaining buttermilk and cream to reach desired consistency. Generously season with salt to taste.

Switch to whisk attachment and whip potatoes on high for approximately 1 minute.

Pie Crust Recipe

Ingredients:



2 ½ C flour

¼ C sugar

1 t salt

1C butter, cut into pieces and frozen (can substitute half to all of the butter with lard or shortening)

1/3 – ½ C ice water

Directions



Pulse flour, sugar and salt in food processor. Add butter (and shortening or lard if using) and pulse until butter is pea sized

Transfer to a mixing bowl. Add ice water and gently mix until dough forms (you may not need all of the water).

Divide dough in half and form two discs, wrap in plastic wrap. Chill in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes, or until ready to use.

Visit Red Haven in Okemos to try Chef Anthony Maiale's delicious recipes for yourself!

