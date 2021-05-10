Tacos and Tequila Festival coming to Lansing this summer

LANSING, Mich. — Grab your favorite hot sauce, the Taco and Tequila Festival is coming to Jackson Field in July!

The event started three years ago in Kalamazoo, and this year it's coming to Jackson Field on Saturday, July 24th.

Attendees will be able to sample from more than 25 different tequila brands, local taco vendors, batched cocktails, and cervesas.

With all that eating and drinking, comes live entertainment as well. The festival will feature live music, activities, and games.

The event will likely be broken into waves.

The first admission waves will be for VIP ticket holders only and will include more exclusive and rare tequilas to sample .A second round of waves will be for General Admission ticket holders. There will also be a Designated Driver ticket available for those who would still like to attend with friends but prefer to only enjoy the tacos. All attendees will receive food and drink sampling tokens with their tickets along with a souvenir cup at check-in.

Event organizers say due to the potential for a limited capacity, and as tickets have sold out three years running, those interested in attending the festival are encouraged to sign up now for priority list tickets before they go on sale to the general public on May 19th.

The priority list sign up along with the Taco & Tequila Festival COVID-19 Readiness Plan can be found at www.tacoandtequilafestmi.com.

First admission waves will be for

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook