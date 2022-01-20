State: Mercury emissions were too high at Lansing Board of Water and Light's Erickson Power Station

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Board of Water and Light is under scrutiny for not being in compliance with environmental standards regarding mercury emissions and the handling of coal ash at its Erickson Power Station in Delta Township.

Back in April, state officials found the mercury emission levels were too high at the station.

“It took a little while to determine what the problem was but it turned out there are two lines that provide this activated carbon to the flue gas that collects the mercury. One of those was plugged so it wasn’t delivering enough activated carbon,” said BWL General Counsel Mark Matus.

Matus says the problem was quickly fixed.

State officials say in an email statement that BWL is cooperating and working closely to remedy the issues.

The station was completed in 1973 and, because of its age, BWL asked for permission to change the way it removes coal ash, but that application wasn’t approved.

“The EPA on January 11 acted on 9 of those proposals. Some of them were denied. We were not denied but we were found to be incomplete,” said Matus.

Right now, the EPA is allowing BWL to make a case for its coal ash removal plan.

BWL officials say they hope the EPA approves their plan because they need enough time to remove the coal ash from the ponds on the Erickson property.

They are planning to close the station by the end of this year.

