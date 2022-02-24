Sparrow Health System names first African-American medical chief of staff

LANSING, Mich. — Sparrow Health System named its first African-American Medical Chief of Staff, OBGYN LaKeeya Tucker, D.O.

Dr. Tucker is beginning a two-year term as Chief of Medical Staff at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

No stranger to the practice or area, Tucker has practiced at Alliance Obstetrics & Gynecology in East Lansing for 19 years. She also served as Sparrow Hospital’s chief of staff-elect for two years.

“It is with great pride and honor that I serve in this role,” said Dr. Tucker. “It is my plan to represent my peers and Sparrow Hospital to the best of my ability. I remain grateful to those leaders who have blazed the trail for me."

The medical chief of staff speaks for both physicians and patients.

By electing Dr. Tucker into this position, Sparrow says the medical staff members are demonstrating their deep respect and trust for her.

Dr. Tucker takes over for past Chief of Medical Staff Robin DeMuth, M.D.

