Some voters unenthusiastic over choices in 2024 presidential election

As we get closer to the election, some voters don't feel enthusiastic about the choices they have

It comes ahead of a debate between vice presidential candidates Tim Walz and JD Vance

Video shows voters explaining why they're unenthusiastic about the election

The November General Election is 38 days away, and while some voters are ready to cast their vote, others remain undecided or frustrated.

Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, are set to face off on November 5.

Tammy Olson, of Lansing, says she's an undecided voter because she doesn't feel that either candidate will help the working class.

"At this point, I feel like we're doomed either way," Olson said.

Darius Young of Lansing feels that voting in the general election means less than voting in local elections.

"It's a game that the people who can play it, play it," Young said.

Young and Olson are familiar with Harris and Trump, though not as much with their running mates.

Olson says choosing the right candidate is difficult because of the divisive nature that each candidate is capable of displaying.

"You don't really know who to pick from," Olson said. "They bash each other so much that it's hard to make a choice."

Young says he's choosing Harris not because she's the best option but because she's a better option than Trump.

Young says he still believes in the power of voting but more so in the power of compromise and kindness.

"If we could all just get along with each other, we could all work together to change some things," Young said.

The qualities Young mentioned are something that Olson hopes to see more of after the election is over.

"More positivity in our country would be wonderful," Olson said. "Less hate. More positivity.

