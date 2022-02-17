Snowmelt and precipitation cause flooding in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — With precipitation and warmer temperatures melting the snow, some cities are experiencing flooding.

The City of Grand Ledge says the signification rainfall and snowmelt has caused the sanitary sewer structure in Sandstone Creek to fail.

The failure caused rainwater to infiltrate the sanitary system, which caused nearly a million gallons of partially treated wastewater to overflow from the Grand Ledge Wastewater Treatment Plant into the Grand River.

The City of Mason wrote in a Facebook post that their wastewater treatment plant is also experiencing flooding, "because of high flows, combined with a primary tank overflow, a limited amount of partially treated wastewater overflowed the primary tank."

The water is being bypassed into Sycamore Creek.

Mason City Manager Deb Stuart says they've been bypassing about 2,000 gallons per minute since 7:30 a.m.

Stuart says though they are making some gains, they are prepared to bypass throughout the night.

