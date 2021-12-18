See how marijuana is grown at Skymint's Harvest Park facility

LANSING, Mich. — In the video above you'll be able to take a tour of a facility that's full of strong odors, loud fans, and thousands of pounds of marijuana: Skymint's indoor grow facility at Harvest Park near Dimondale.

Recreational marijuana has been legal in Michigan for three years, and in that time the people who used to grow it in their garages and closets have really up'd their game.

Click play to see the start to finish process of growing quality marijuana, as well as the chemistry behind creating vape pens and edibles.

