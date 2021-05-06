Searching for your future? U.S. Army to host virtual career fair

LANSING, Mich. — May 10th - June 14th U.S. Army recruiters in Michigan are hosting a virtual career fair.

It's part of the military service's second nationwide virtual hiring campaign and will include up to $40,000 in signing bonuses or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000, depending on qualifications, selected occupation, and length of the service contract.

At the fair attendees will learn about the career paths and benefits available through the army, and will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The U.S. Army offers more than 150 career options ranging from traditional combat roles in infantry and armor to support positions in healthcare, intelligence and human resources.

Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen with U.S. Army Recruiting Command says, "We want young people to know the Army offers stability, especially during an unsteady time. Stability with a consistent job, consistent paycheck, comprehensive healthcare, and a built-in support system for Soldiers and their families."

During Army National Hiring Days, interested individuals can visit www.goarmy.com/hiringdays to see if they meet the qualifications, learn about part-time and full-time careers and associated hiring incentives, and connect with a local recruiter.

