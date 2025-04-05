Rep. Barrett holding telephone town hall on Monday after returning with Akeos

U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett (R-MI) opened up about the terms of the deal that helped free the Akeos from a Mexican prison

Barrett and the Akeos returned to mid-Michigan on a plane from Cancun, Mexico late Thursday night

Video shows Congressman Barrett explaining the deal as he gets ready for a telephone town hall on Monday

LANSING, Mich. — U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett (R-Michigan) spoke with Fox 47 News on Friday after returning from Mexico with the newly-freed Paul & Christy Akeo.

Barrett and the Akeos flew out of Cancun, Mexico just before 8 p.m. Thursday night and arrived to Lansing Capital Region International Airport shortly before midnight.

The Akeos reunited with their loved ones on the tarmac after the couple spent 30 days in a Mexican prison.

"The proudest point for me was seeing their excitement upon being released but also their deep, affirming commitment in the spirit of patriotism in our country," Barrett said.

Congressman Barrett flew into Mexico after learning that efforts to get the Akeos out had hit a wall.

"When the situation was not moving in the direction it needed to... I really took it seriously to go down there," Barrett said.

On Wednesday, the first-term U.S. Representative met the Akeos inside of the prison where they were held. The next day, they all boarded a plane bound for Lansing, Michigan.

PHOTO: U.S. REP. TOM BARRETT VISITS PAUL & CHRISTY AKEO IN MEXICO

The couple was arrested and charged in Mexico last month for committing fraud against Palace Resorts of more than $116,000.

The Akeo's attorney insisted that the money was actually credit card refunds after the couple challenged charges made by the resort.

Barrett said the resort, the Akeos and authorities came to an agreement that neither the couple or the company would acknowledge any fault or blame.

The money in question was also paid, but neither the Akeos or Palace Resorts will receive it.

"There was a payment made by both parties to a charity in Mexico that runs an orphanage there totaling up to the amount of the disputed claims between the two parties," Barrett said.

As Barrett focused on getting the Akeos home, the stock market saw turmoil in the wake of reciprocal tariffs announced Tuesday by President Donald Trump. On Friday the Dow Jones dropped 2,200 points.

"I've not really even picked up a newspaper to read or follow any of that because I've been exclusively focused on getting them back home," Barrett said. "That was the highest and best use of my time in the past few days and that's what I've been committed to do."

Congressman Barrett will now look to Monday when he holds a telephone town hall with constituents at 7:30 p.m. To register for the telephone town hall click here.

Last month, nearly 2,000 neighbors signed a petition inviting Barrett to attend an in-person town hall on April 22nd.

I asked Barrett if he planned to attend.

"I can tell you that the town halls that I'm attending and participating in are the ones that are sanctioned by my office," Barrett said.

Barrett added that he's committed to having interactive town halls to find solutions for neighbors but won't accept agitators making a spectacle at those events.

"We're not going to just engage in something where it's going to be a hostile environment of people not looking for real conversations but looking to shut down and take over events," Barrett said.

