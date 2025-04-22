Recall issued for ALDI pork carnitas

LANSING, Mich. — ALDI shoppers in our neighborhoods may want to take a close look inside the refrigerator.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a recall of "Pork carnitas seasoned and Seared pork with juices slow cooked with citrus."

Officials say the product in question may be contaminated with small metal pieces.

The pork, from Cargill Meat Solutions, was sold at ALDI stores nationwide.

So far there's been no word of any related injuries.

