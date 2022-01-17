President Biden's federal infrastructure bill will give Michigan more than $560M to fix its bridges

LANSING, Mich. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that over the next five years, Michigan will receive more than $560 million in funding as part of President Biden's infrastructure law passed last year.

This money will go towards replacing bridges across the state.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is thrilled to launch this program to fix thousands of bridges across the country — the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the Interstate highway system," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote in a press release. "Modernizing America’s bridges will help improve safety, support economic growth, and make people’s lives better in every part of the country — across rural, suburban, urban and tribal communities.”

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Michigan has 1,219 bridges in poor condition.

This year Michigan will receive $112.6 million in funds, and will continue to receive money annually through 2026. In total, Michigan will receive $563,136,760.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, here is the breakdown of bridge conditions for each mid-Michigan county.

Ingham County has 44 bridges in poor condition, and 157 in fair condition.

Clinton County has 26 bridges in poor condition and 130 in fair condition.

Eaton County has 15 in poor condition and 112 in fair condition.

Jackson County has 23 bridges in poor condition and 85 in fair condition.

Hillsdale County has 16 in poor condition and 56 in fair condition.

In total, roughly $27 billion will go to states and tribal transportation facilities to fix an estimated 15,000 bridges nationwide.

