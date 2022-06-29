Power outages in mid-Michigan Wednesday morning

MID-MICHIGAN — Thousands in mid-Michigan waking up to not only rain power outages this Wednesday morning.
The Lansing Board of Water and Light is reporting outages on the southside of Lansing affecting 2,327 customers. A map of the outages can be found here.
Consumers Energy is also reporting outages in Grand Ledge affecting 1,035 customers. A map of the outages can be found here.
Consumers Energy says a crew has been assigned to the area and estimates power will be restored by 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
The causes of both outages are currently unknown.
