Power outages in mid-Michigan Wednesday morning

MID-MICHIGAN — Thousands in mid-Michigan waking up to not only rain power outages this Wednesday morning.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light is reporting outages on the southside of Lansing affecting 2,327 customers. A map of the outages can be found here.

Consumers Energy is also reporting outages in Grand Ledge affecting 1,035 customers. A map of the outages can be found here.

Consumers Energy says a crew has been assigned to the area and estimates power will be restored by 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The causes of both outages are currently unknown.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook