Potterville Schools budget deficit approaching a million dollars says superintendent

The Potterville School District's deficit could see an increase by the end of the school year

The increase comes as the district deals with a budget deficit of more than $743,000 as reported in December

Video shows superintendent giving an update on the school's financial situation

The Potterville School District's budget deficit could soon reach nearly one million dollars by the end of the school year.

On Monday the school board approved a budget revision that called for a deficit of $903,000 by June 30 according to interim superintendent Sam Sinicropi.

"Are we happy about it? Of course not. So we need to make it better," Sinicropi said.

The announcement comes a month after an auditor presented his findings to the school board saying the district mismanaged its funds leading to a shortfall of $743,000 in its general fund.

"When the original budget was done in June [2024] expenditures were underestimated and revenue was overestimated," Sinicropi said.

WATCH: POTTERVILLE SCHOOLS UNDER INVESTIGATION AFTER AUDIT REVEALS GENERAL FUND IS LOW

Potterville Schools under investigation after audit reveals general fund is low

In November, the Eaton County Sheriff's Department opened an investigation after an audit revealed a near-depletion of the district's general funds. No charges have been filed.

"Nobody put money in their pocket and walked out of here I really don't believe that," Sinicropi said.

Sinicropi says the district is now in the early stages of possibly being under a deficit reduction plan with the state.

Under Michigan law, districts have to notify their superintendent and the Department of Treasury after a deficit is discovered.

"We were being up front and transparent," Sinicropi said.

WATCH: POTTERVILLE SCHOOLS OVERSPENT FUNDS, FAILED TO TRACK SPENDING SAYS STATE AUDITOR

Potterville Schools overspent funds, failed to track spending says state auditor

Sinicropi says the district is following through on the auditor's recommendations and adds that the school board's budget meetings have more detail.

Sinicropi is confident that the district is on the right track.

"We have some work to do in terms of how we're spending our money and how we're dealing with the shortfall we have," Sinicropi said. "I feel pretty good with the direction we're heading in."

