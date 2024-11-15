Potterville School District under criminal investigation after audit reveals depletion of general funds

An audit revealed the Potterville School District overspent from its general fund and is now under criminal investigation

The interim superintendent says funds are at $71,000 after it was originally reported to be $750,000

Video shows superintendent explaining the audit and a parent reacting to hearing about it for the first time

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the Potterville School District after an audit revealed a near-depletion of the district's general funds.

Interim Superintendent Sam Sinicropi says the annual state audit revealed that the district's general fund was currently around $71,000 after school officials originally reported it to be around $750,000.

"The money got put in some different places," Sinicropi said. "Nothing was stolen. The money is there but we overspent on several line items."

State law requires the general fund to be about 5% of the school's budget. Right now the district's general fund is less than 1%. Sinicropi says they'll have to put money back into the fund with careful spending.

Sinicropi adds that no student programs or staff will be cut, bringing relief to parents like Angelique Vallance.

"That's reassuring because I know that the school building needs more people as it is," Vallance said.

Sinicropi says the district will look at attrition as an option to see if any employees plan on resigning or retiring that would help with funding.

The district also saw an uptick in students this year which Sinicropi says will bring crucial state dollars that will help replenish the general fund.

"It's very important to us to be able to bring in as much revenue as we can and that's one of the big ways of doing it is having more students," Sinicropi said.

The auditors plan to present their findings to the school board at the next board meeting on Monday December 9.

"We're looking forward and we need to go to work and make sure we have learning going on each day," Sinicropi said.

