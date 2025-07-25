Possible cuts to energy assistance program could impact thousands in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — As temperatures rise so do energy bills, creating challenges for many households struggling to keep cool during hot summer days.

More than 564,000 Michigan utility customers received help through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) in 2024, but the program could face elimination under a new budget proposal from the Trump Administration.



More than 50,000 Consumers Energy customers were connected with state emergency relief last year.

Michigan received $165 million for LIHEAP grants this year.

A White House budget proposal could end the program that helps low-income households pay energy bills.

WATCH: FEDERAL ENERGY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM SERVING THOUSANDS IN MICHIGAN FACES UNCERTAIN FUTURE

Federal energy assistance program serving thousands in Michigan faces uncertain future

For utilities like Consumers Energy, keeping power flowing is a constant priority, especially during extreme weather according to spokesperson Brian Wheeler.

"Of course you do have to use air conditioning or other ways of staying cool this time of year," Wheeler said. "It's always a priority to return power to people who need it."

WATCH: CONSUMERS ENERGY REPLACING 70-YEAR-OLD GAS LINES IN HOLT NEIGHBORHOOD THROUGH END OF YEAR

Consumers Energy replacing 70-year-old gas lines in Holt neighborhood through end of year

When energy bills become too high for some households to manage, many turn to LIHEAP for help. Wheeler says the utility has been able to help thousands of customers last year through the program.

"We [tracked] over 50,000 customers that we connected with state emergency relief," Wheeler said.

According to a description on the White House website, the proposal would end LIHEAP and "instead support low income individuals through energy dominance, lower prices, and an America First economic platform."

WATCH: WILL BILLS FOR NEIGHBORS INCREASE? CONSUMERS ENERGY PROPOSES NEW RATE HIKE

Will bills for neighbors increase? Consumers Energy proposes new rate hike

Data from the National Center for Appropriate Technology shows 564,824 households in Michigan received assistance through LIHEAP in 2024.

"There's a lot of need. Even in the best of times there are people that are experiencing some hardships," Wheeler said.

This year, Michigan received $165,572,854 for LIHEAP grants. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services distributes these funds but could not be reached for comment.

Wheeler is now waiting to see if those funds will continue to be available next year.

"At this point I can say safely that we're advocating for continuing a healthy level of LIHEAP funding because we know it serves our communities here in Michigan," Wheeler said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.