Police arrest suspect in Lansing shooting; school district asks neighbors for extra eyes on walking routes

Police are searching for a 17-year old in connection to a shooting in Lansing's west side

The shooting sent two teens to a hospital, with one in stable condition

Video shows neighbors talking about the shooting and offering advice while the school

The Lansing Police Department arrested a teenager accused of shooting two Sexton High School students last week.

Police took 17-year old Marcell Marshall into custody Monday night nearly a week after a shooting near Riddle Street and West Allegan Street last Tuesday.

Two 16-year old victims were found with gunshot wounds and later taken to a local hospital. One victim has since been released while the other remains in stable condition.

Investigators believe the victims were in the area with friends when the suspect approached the teens.

Police believe there was an accusation of theft of the victim's property, leading to an escalation and ending with the two teens being shot.

Police added that the suspects and victims had prior familiarity with each other. Marshall will be charged as an adult according to police.

On Sunday, Lansing School District Superintendent Ben Shuldiner published his weekly newsletter saying 'two students were just walking home, and people tried to rob them.'

A spokesperson for LPD says they're not looking at robbery as being a motive.

Shuldiner also urged residents to keep 'eyes on the streets' in order to maintain a safety presence as students walk home.

Shuldiner adds that district plans to reach out to homeowners around their schools to inform them of dismissal times and the routes students will most likely take to walk home.

Brian Oberlander, who lives down the street from the school, said he agreed with the school's suggestion.

PHOTO: SENIOR REPORTER DANNY VALLE SPEAKS WITH LANSING RESIDENT BRIAN OBERLANDER ABOUT LAST WEEK'S SHOOTING

Daniel Valle

"I don't want anyone getting hurt or getting shot or killed," Oberlander said. "It's heartbreaking."

Amara Embry, who also lives in the neighborhood, offered advice to students who have to walk home from school.

"Be observant with your surroundings," Embry said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook