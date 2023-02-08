Parts of mid-Michigan under wind advisory Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Ingham, Eaton and Jackson counties will be under a wind advisory starting Thursday at 10 a.m. and going until 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service sent out the advisory Wednesday afternoon warning residents that wind speeds are expected to be 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour throughout the day.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the advisory said. "Tree limbs could be blown down and scattered outages may result. Use extra caution when driving."

