Parts of mid-Michigan placed under ice storm warning

LANSING, Mich. — The National Weather Service has placed parts of mid-Michigan under an ice storm warning beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday.

The warning covers Eaton, Ingham and Jackson counties as well as Allegan, Barry and Calhoun counties.

"Significant icing expected," the warning said. "Total ice accumulations of up to one half of an inch. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour."

The warning also says that power outages are likely due to the ice as well as tree damage.

"Travel could be near impossible," the warning said. "The hazardous conditions will greatly impact the Wednesday evening commute."

The National Weather Service recommends preparing for extended power outages.

