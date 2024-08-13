Parents and expert say communication is key to dealing with student stress

The school year is set to begin for students in our neighborhoods

Research from a national group shows millions of youth-aged students are suffering from depression

Video shows an expert giving ways to cope with student stress while parents get their kids ready to go back to school

Back to school means it's back to learning for students in our neighborhoods and an expert says communication is key to relieving their stress.

Dr. Farha Abbasi, a professor of psychiatry at Michigan State University and doctor at McLaren Hospital in Lansing, says actively listening to your child can help get to the root of their stress.

"Instead of coming in with prepared advice, take a step back and listen: what is your kid trying to tell you?" Abbasi said.

Breana Harden, of Lansing, has two children including one who's about to start kindergarten. Harden says she talks to her five-year old about tough subjects like bullying.

"I can only take my lessons and try and teach her from what I've learned," Harden said.

Charlotte resident Crista Batway says she's constantly communicating with her high school-aged kids to stay in touch on their experiences.

PHOTO: CRISTA BATWAY, OF CHARLOTTE, TALKS TO FOX 47 NEWS SENIOR REPORTER DANNY VALLE ABOUT HER KIDS AS THEY GET READY FOR SCHOOL

Daniel Valle

"My youngest one he's definitely ready to see his friends and get back more into his routine," Batway said. "My older child she's really just nervous because it's her senior year."

Peer pressure and the itch to fit in can be factors that can produce stress according to Dr. Abbasi.

In 2023, more than 2.7 million children ages six to 17 are experiencing severe major depression according to research from Mental Health America.

Dr. Abbasi says a parent is their child's safety net who should be open to communicating about their experiences at school.

"It's okay for a kid to be anxious," Abbasi said. "It's not a reflection of your parenting.

Harden hopes the constant communication and listening can help her daughter grow.

"We learn everyday. Everyone's human, you learn throughout life," Harden said.

