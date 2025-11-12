Onondaga bar serves free burgers to veterans for 26th consecutive Veterans Day

ONONDAGA, Mich. — An Ingham County bar owner continues a 26-year tradition of giving back to veterans on Veterans Day, serving free meals and drinks to honor their service.



Archey's Bar & Grill continued a Veteran's Day tradition that began the same year the current owner bought the establishment.

Harvey Rogers says the restaurant handles the food while neighbors pay for veterans' drinks.

Rogers is adamant the tradition will continue no matter how high costs get.

Harvey Rogers, veteran and owner of Archey's Bar in Onondaga, has been providing complimentary burgers and fries to military members every Veterans Day since he bought the establishment from his father in 1999.

"It's a passion of mine as a veteran to give back to my brothers and sisters," Rogers said.

The tradition draws veterans from across the area, creating more than just a free meal opportunity. For many, it serves as a gathering place to connect with fellow service members.

"This is like Christmas Day for me. It's my best day of the year," Rogers said.

Army veteran Thomas Swan visited Archey's for the first time this Veterans Day after his family decided to stop by on a whim. Swan praised the initiative for bringing veterans together.

"I think it's a great idea. I didn't even know about it," Swan said. [It's a chance to] just get together with everybody."

Rogers and his crew, including some staff members working on their day off, prepared for what they expected to be a busy evening.

By mid-afternoon, Archey's had already served 20 burgers, with plans to match or exceed last year's total of 76 meals.

The rising cost of food hasn't deterred Rogers from continuing the tradition. When asked if increased prices for burgers and fries might affect the giveaway, Rogers was firm in his response.

"No. It does not," Rogers said.

The generosity extends beyond Rogers' kitchen. Neighbors contribute by purchasing drink cards for veterans, with customers buying 586 drinks for service members this year.

"It's all love. Everyone just appreciates everything I do for them," Rogers said. "I appreciate them coming and appreciate everything they've done for the United States."

