Nurse pleads no contest to child abuse in death of teen at Kalamazoo youth home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A southwest Michigan nurse pleaded no contest to third-degree child abuse for her role in the death of 16-year-old Cornelius Frederick.

Frederick died after being restrained at Lakeside Academy in April of 2020.

Video released by his family showed several members of staff lying on top of Frederick in the cafeteria and the director of nursing, Heather McLogan, standing off to the side.

The teen was hospitalized after becoming unresponsive but died a few days later.

Charges against McLogan stemmed from her inaction.

Early on in the investigation, prosecutors alleged McLogan could've stopped the incident.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office says the plea deal is contingent on her continued cooperation against the other defendants in the case.

