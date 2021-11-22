November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, featuring local some local seniors

LANSING, Mich. — November is known for Thanksgiving, Veterans' Day and not shaving, but did you know that November is also National Adopt a Senior Pet Month?

President and CEO of Capital Area Humane Society Julia Willson said it's a time to celebrate their senior pets at the shelter and cut adoption fees in half. The price of a senior cat is $13 and the price of a senior dog is $63.

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is also cutting prices. Their senior dogs are $69 rather than $106.

Julie Hill, community outreach manager for the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, said some adoption fees are even sponsored.

"Senior pets I think sometimes get overlooked," Hill said. "We have younger pets come in every so often and some people want one that's younger. They think they can bond better with them, but you know, senior dogs, they bond just as closely with you as younger dogs."

There are also benefits to adopting older pets.

"One thing I love about senior pets is they do tend to be more laid back," Willson said.

"Puppies are a lot of energy, so if you get a senior dog sometimes you have a calmer temperament," Hill said.

And, according to Hill, an old dog can learn new tricks.

"Sometimes they don't need as much training or they're even easier to train than puppies because they're not as hyper and they can focus a little more," Hill said.

But, that's not to say they don't love their play time.

"Age doesn't slow them down," Hill said. "They all want to play."

Willson said plenty of people come in looking for seniors, "because they want to give them that bucket list or that best life or whatever time they have left."

That said, there are typically older pets at the shelter to choose from.

"You can go on our website. You can look before you come out to check and see if you're interested in adopting a senior pet but I'd say every day that we're here there is a pet who's advanced in years that is looking for a home at the Capital Area Humane Society," Willson said.

Hill said all of their animals are spayed, neutered, micro-chipped and up to date on vaccines.

