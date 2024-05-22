New Bill could help with paramedic shortage

LANSING, Mich. — We could see more paramedics in our neighborhoods soon.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed new legislation on Wednesday removing financial barriers for people seeking the position.

Senate Bill 249 allows paramedics to receive accreditation through a low-cost state-administered exam as an alternative to the higher-priced national exam.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Kevin Hertel from St. Clair Shores, in hopes of addressing the paramedic shortage by giving even more qualified individuals the opportunity for accreditation.

