Neighbors react to Trump executive orders on immigration, electric vehicles

President Donald Trump signed executive orders rolling back immigration policy and electric vehicle goals

One MSU professor says some of the executive orders may not be able to accomplish the president's goals

Video shows one expert's analysis, an immigration advocate's advice and one man with a positive outlook for electric vehicles

Viviana Castelan Alamillo sighed after being asked about the potential impacts a new Trump Administration could have on immigrants in our neighborhood.

"Everybody's really worried," Alamillo said.

Alamillo is a field director for Mi Poder, a group founded to help the growing population of Latin American immigrants in Michigan.

VIDEO EN ESPAÑOL: VIVIANA CASTELAN ALAMILLO OFRECE AVISO PARA INMIGRANTES EN NUESTROS BARRIOS

Viviana Castelan Alamillo advice to immigrants (SPANISH)

She's working to inform local immigrants about the rights they have and what they should expect in a new presidency aiming for mass deportations.

"Making sure their power of attorneys are put in place for their children. Making sure their assets are protected," Alamillo said. "People have been deported and lost their assets that they've accrued from businesses that they started.

Matt Grossmann is a political science professor and the director for the Institute of Public Policy and Social Research at Michigan State University.

WATCH: TRUMP WILL ISSUE EXECUTIVE ORDERS TO REMAKE IMMIGRATION POLICIES

Trump will issue executive orders to remake immigration policies

Grossmann says while the president is able to reinstate immigration policies from his previous administration, Trump has limited resources to meet his goals.

"It's not going to be an immediate set of actions where you get the deportation rate to go back up to where it was in the Obama Administration," Grossmann said. "That would take a lot more resources and probably congressional action."

Trump also signed an executive order revoking President Joe Biden's 2021 order that aimed to ensure half of all new vehicles made in the U.S. by 2030 were electric.

WATCH: BLACK VOTERS REACT TO TRUMP'S INAUGURATION HAPPENING ON MLK DAY

Black Voters react to Trump’s Inauguration happening on MLK Day

Derek Braswell, owner of EVergetic Charging Spa in Lansing, says 2024 was a hard year because of supply chain issues. Braswell is confident about electric vehicles heading in 2025.

"I couldn't get enough transformers so that had a severe impact," Braswell said. "With Elon Musk on the [Trump Administration's] team now I can't see it going back."

Grossmann adds that time will tell if any of the president's executive orders will stick around.

"Some of these actions will really have on-the-ground implications but some of them will not," Grossmann said.

Alamillo says there's a mix of fear and uncertainty among Latin immigrants in Lansing.

"It's our duty to protect our community members because at the end of the day they all have rights," Alamillo said.

Anyone that wishes to contact Mi Poder can head to the group's website or can send Alamillo an email at Viviana@mi-poder.org

ARTICULO EN ESPANOL

Viviana Castelan Alamillo suspiró luego de que le preguntaran sobre los impactos potenciales que una nueva Administración Trump podría tener en los inmigrantes de nuestro vecindario. "Todos están realmente preocupado", dijo Alamillo. Alamillo es director de campo de Mi Poder, un grupo fundado para ayudar a la creciente población de inmigrantes latinoamericanos en Michigan.

Ella está trabajando para informar a los inmigrantes locales sobre los derechos que tienen y lo que deben esperar en una nueva presidencia que apunta a deportaciones masivas. "Asegurarse de que se establezcan poderes legales para sus hijos. Asegurarse de que sus bienes estén protegidos", dijo Alamillo. "Las personas han sido deportadas y han perdido los bienes que habían acumulado en los negocios que iniciaron." Matt Grossmann es profesor de ciencias políticas y director del Instituto de Políticas Públicas e Investigación Social de Michigan State University. Grossmann dice que si bien el presidente puede restablecer las políticas de inmigración de su administración anterior, Trump tiene recursos limitados para cumplir sus objetivos.

"No será un conjunto inmediato de acciones en las que la tasa de deportación vuelva a subir a donde estaba durante la administración Obama", dijo Grossmann. "Eso requeriría muchos más recursos y probablemente acción del Congreso". Trump también firmó una orden ejecutiva que revoca la orden de 2021 del presidente Joe Biden que tenía como objetivo garantizar que la mitad de todos los vehículos nuevos fabricados en Estados Unidos para 2030 fueran eléctricos. Derek Braswell, propietario de EVergetic Charging Spa en Lansing, dice que 2024 fue un año difícil debido a problemas en la cadena de suministro. Braswell confía en el rumbo de los vehículos eléctricos hacia 2025. "No pude conseguir suficientes transformadores y eso tuvo un impacto severo", dijo Braswell. "Con Elon Musk en el equipo [de la administración Trump] ahora no veo que esto vaya a retroceder". Grossmann añade que el tiempo dirá si alguna de las órdenes ejecutivas del presidente se mantendrá. "Algunas de estas acciones realmente tendrán implicaciones sobre el terreno, pero otras no", dijo Grossmann. Alamillo dice que hay una mezcla de miedo e incertidumbre entre los inmigrantes latinos en Lansing. "Es nuestro deber proteger a los miembros de nuestra comunidad porque al final del día todos tienen derechos", dijo Alamillo. Cualquiera que desee contactar a Mi Poder puede dirigirse al sitio web del grupo o enviarle a Alamillo un correo electrónico a Viviana@mi-poder.org.

