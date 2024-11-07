Neighbors react to President-elect Donald Trump's victory on Election Night

Donald Trump won his second presidential election Tuesday night

Trump became the second president to win a second non-consecutive term

Video shows neighbors reacting to Donald Trump's victory

President-elect Donald Trump is heading back to the White House for a second and final term.

Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris following results on Election Night. The race for Trump was called in Michigan Wednesday afternoon.

Carl Hudechek, of Jackson, says the Trump win is a good sign for the economy's future.

"Inflation is going to go down. We're going to build a wall and make everything a lot better," Hudechek said. "He did it with heart and he loves his country very much."

Jackson neighbor David Carlson was also optimistic Wednesday about what a second Trump term could mean for him.

"I felt like I gave myself a raise," Carlson said. "I felt like I was more optimistic for sure."

Barry Malek, of Jackson, also felt that Trump could improve upon previous policies from his first term in office.

"I think he did well his first term," Malek said. "I'm hoping for the same type of policies going forward."

Trump became the first president since Grover Cleveland to win a second non-conseutive term to the White House.

Voters who told Fox 47 News they supported Harris didn't want to share their thoughts on-camera.

Voters like Josh Miller, of Charlotte, now hope Trump will tone down divisive rhetoric and unite the country.

Malek is also looking forward to seeing whether the president-elect will change his approach.

"I'm hoping that he can be tempered and reserved and have some wisdom so that he doesn't bring to fruition the fears that some of my friends have," Malek said.

