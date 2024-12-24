Neighbors head to Horrocks in Lansing for last-minute holiday shopping

On the eve of Christmas Eve, hundreds of shoppers went to Horrocks in Lansing for last-minute gifts

Holiday spending could set a new record according to the National Retail Federation

Video shows customers talking about holiday spending and why they keep doing it despite rising costs

Julie Perry flew in from Missouri over the weekend to visit her sister in mid-Michigan for the holidays.

Perry showed walked us down an aisle where buckets full of taffy lined the walls.

A procrastinator at heart, Perry told me Horrocks was the last place she had to go to complete her Christmas shopping.

"I thrive in stress," Perry said, laughing.

Jessie Chapman-King, of Lansing, told us she was finishing up shopping for 20 family members, friends, and co-workers. It's a lot of money spent but Chapman-King says it's no sweat.

"100% I've gone over budget," Chapman-King said. "[But] I feel like the people in my life are worth investing in."

The National Retail Federation estimates holiday spending in 2024 to reach between $979.5 billion and $989 billion, which would surpass a record $955.6 billion set during the same period last year.

The NRF predicted winter holiday spending to grow between 2.5% and 3.5% over 2023.

As the snow fell outside Horrocks Monday night we met Richard and Julia Clark who were grabbing last-minute items for Christmas dinner.

The Clarks were careful to watch their spending as well.

"Panceta and crackers," Julia said, laughing. "I think I stayed within budget."

No matter how much was spent, the message among the three remained the same: do it for the ones you love.

"I have great friends and great family so I just want them to know how much I love them and how much I appreciate them," Chapman-King said.

The Clarks agree that Christmas is an important time to reconnect with family and make new memories before the calendar flips to a new year.

"It's really important to remember why we're doing this and who we're doing this with," Julia said.

