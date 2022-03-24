MSU historian breaks down Ukrainian war and the history behind it

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Matthew Pauly is an expert on Ukrainian, Russian and Eastern European history at Michigan State University.

Pauly also served as a diplomat in the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv before coming to MSU, which gives him first-hand experience of Ukrainian politics and people.

In the two interviews above, Pauly breaks down the history behind the war in Ukraine, his prediction for what's next and the Ukrainian president's address to Congress.

