MSU grad student who was in Ukraine and Poland as the war began talks about time there helping refugees

LANSING, Mich. — John Vsetecka recently returned to the United States last week after spending nearly six months in Ukraine and Poland.

A PhD candidate at Michigan State University, Vsetecka is a Fulbright Scholar recipient who was working on research and teaching projects in Ukraine when he received word from a professor and from the U.S. embassy in Kyiv that a war was looming.

Shocked, he made the journey to Poland, where he spent time helping some of the millions of refugees who are now there.

In this interview, Vsetecka recounts the Ukrainian reaction to the beginning of the war, what it's been like for his friends living there, what it was like housing refugees in his apartment and how Americans can help.

He suggested these organizations as excellent ways to help Ukraine and refugees:

ForPEACE

RAZOM

World Central Kitchen

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook