MSP, state health officials announce expansion of Safety Net Partnership

A pilot program that aims to help low-income families is going statewide after starting in 2021

MSP & MDHHS announced the three-year agreement on Wednesday

Video shows an explanation of the Safety Net Partnership and the benefits it can bring to low-income families

Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services announced a three-year agreement to continue and expand the Safety Net Partnership.

The program began in 2021 three MSP Districts including District 1 in Lansing according to MSP Director Col. James Grady.

The program will receive $72,000 from MDHHS in each of the next years according to Grady.

Grady adds that troopers will have the ability to decide whether a family in their district needs help.

"The trooper now has the discretion to issue them a warning to have their taillight fixed and provide them a gift card toward the expense of solving the issue, hopefully preventing future citations," Grady said.

WATCH: MSP COMMUNITY SERVICE TROOPERS TO FOCUS ON COMMUNITY OUTREACH AND ENGAGEMENT

MSP community service troopers to focus on community outreach and engagement

Elizabeth Hertel, director of MDHHS, says the program helps people who can't pay for basic items.

"It's not neglect if you can't afford the car seat or you can't afford the winter coat," Hertel said.

Hertel says the initiative is meant to be a stopgap, short-term program with state police then connecting those people to local MDHHS offices for long-term help.

PHOTO: MSP SGT. RONNIE EVANS JR, MSP DIRECTOR COL. JAMES GRADY & MDHHS DIRECTOR ELIZABETH HERTEL STAND AT A PRESS CONFERENCE ANNOUNCING EXPANSION OF SAFETY NET PARTNERSHIP

Daniel Valle

Sgt. Ronnie Evans, Jr learned about the program last year when he was helping a mother and her two children, including an infant.

"They lost everything. Baby formula. Size zero to three-month clothing. Diapers," Evans said.

Evans says the program was able to help the family get back on its feet and hopes the expansion of the program can help more neighbors.

"We like to provide that service with a purpose," Evans said.

Evans hopes the program can help shed a negative image he says police have been subjected to.

"Being able to do stuff like this, have discretion and help in more ways is definitely a great way to do that," Evans said. "We want to bridge that gap with the community. We want to be a family with the community."

