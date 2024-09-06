MSP creates 18 full-time community service troopers to boost community outreach

Michigan State Police is enhancing the role of community service troopers (CST)

MSP says it created 18 full-time positions for CST's to focus on community engagement in order to build trust and dispel negative stigmas about police

Video shows MSP director explaining the goal of the role and one Lansing neighbors thoughts on police



Michigan State Police announced Thursday that its community service trooper (CST) role will now become full-time positions.

MSP Director Col. James Grady said in a conference at MSP headquarters in Dimondale that 18 full-time positions will be established to provide public speaking, teaching and engagement opportunities for schools and community organizations.

PHOTO: A GROUP OF COMMUNITY SERVICE TROOPERS POSE AS COL. JAMES BRADY DELIVERS NEWS OF 18 CST POSITIONS BEING CREATED

Daniel Valle

"[Our job is] not only to write tickets and make arrests but it's also to educate the public," Grady said.

Trooper Nate Dillon, a CST for MSP District 1 which includes Lansing, says he still faces the negative stigmas that police encounter.

"[Some] feel that they can't trust law enforcement or that we're not there to help," Dillon said.

Lansing resident Troy Henderson Jr. understands the feelings from both sides.

"Some people feel the police are the oppressors, but there's some police who are genuinely trying to do their job," Henderson said.

Grady says the goal of a CST isn't just to educate the public but to be a source in the community people can confide in.

"We've had officers do some hideous things across the country including in Michigan," Grady said. "Most of them are doing the right thing everyday. They really want to get out and serve and help other people."

Henderson says having CSTs in the community could help improve safety for children in the neighborhood.

"I'm not against it. I think ig that were to become more of a normal thing, school shootings would go down on a nationwide level. You wouldn't see it as much," Henderson said.

Grady says it's important that the community see police outside of the realm of tragedy.

"It's very important to see them when they're not involved in something like that and you can sit there and educate and just have a general conversation," Grady said. "

"A lot of us are not bad people."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook