Mosquito safety tips

LANSING, Mich. — The State Health Department is reminding our neighbors to take precautions against mosquitos as the Jamestown Canyon Virus has been detected in Saginaw County.

The agency reminds us that the best way to protect from mosquito-borne diseases is to keep from getting bitten in the first place.

The State Health Department recommends that you use bug repellant, wear socks, shoes, long pants and long-sleeved shirts.

Empty standing water around your home at least once a week and if possible - stay indoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active.

