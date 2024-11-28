Millions of Michiganders traveling for Thanksgiving as holiday approaches

Thanksgiving is almost here and neighbors are reuniting with loved ones this holiday

More than 2.6 million Michigan residents are expected to travel 50+ miles to their destinations

Video shows residents that completed their holiday travel while MSP offers guidance on how to drive safely on your journey

Thanksgiving is around the corner and our neighbors have welcomed loved ones who traveled far to be with family for the holiday.

Mary Vielbig, of Fowlerville, is ecstatic to see her daughter, Erin, and her son, Drew, after they each took different modes of transportation to get to our neighborhood.

"We rented a car so we didn't have to fly," Drew said. "We drove in from downtown Chicago."

Erin Vielbig flew in on Monday from Missoula, Montana and said the trip was smooth and without any delays, a relief to her mom Mary.

"Erin only gets home a couple of times a year, once a year maybe," Mary said.

A record 2.6 million Michigan residents are traveling more than 50 miles for Thanksgiving and 2.3 million plan to drive to their destination according to AAA.

Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland attributed record numbers to an improving economy.

"These record-setting numbers are being driven by economic growth, declining inflation, and strong income gains," Woodland said.

Woodland adds that the cost of gas is down a nickel from last year. Woodland says gas was around $3.19 a gallon around this time in 2023. This year, Woodland says prices are averaging $3.14 a gallon.

Michigan State Police Director Col. James Grady III advised drivers to get their cars checked and maintained.

Grady also wants drivers to reduce their speeds during inclement weather and to wear their seat belts.

"Michigan stands at about a 92% seat belt use rating," Grady said. "That's actually the lowest usage in 20 years."

Meanwhile, Mary Vielbig is happy to have her kids home safe for the holidays to eat food, spend time with family and play their favorite card game: Euchre.

"It's a Michigan game. If you live here you gotta learn it," Mary said. "We get to see the cousins, the kids look forward to the cousins and all that."

